Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, or sell medicines and related treatments. For investors, they offer exposure to the healthcare sector, but their performance can be affected by drug approvals, patent expirations, clinical-trial results, regulation, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,392.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,761,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,288.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $850.51 and a twelve month high of $1,475.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $291.88. 4,160,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,899. The company has a market capitalization of $515.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.02. AbbVie has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $28.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.99. 2,130,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $412.27 and a 1-year high of $571.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

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