Viking, Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares in companies that transport goods or passengers by sea, such as operators of container ships, tankers, and bulk carriers. Their performance can be affected by global trade, shipping demand and freight rates, fuel costs, and changes in shipping capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

NYSE:VIK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,053,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viking has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $110.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Frontline stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,229,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 1,543,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,785. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Shares of GLNG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 579,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

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