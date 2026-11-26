Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, JOYY, JOYY, and Weibo are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate social networking platforms or derive a significant part of their business from social media services. Investors may assess them based on factors such as user growth, advertising revenue, engagement, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

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Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

ASST stock remained flat at $14.95 during trading on Thursday. 10,150,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 13.32. Strive has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Trump Media & Technology Group stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,615,378 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 237,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,246. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. JOYY has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

NASDAQ JOYY remained flat at $78.32 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 237,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,302. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

Weibo (WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

NASDAQ:WB remained flat at $5.13 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,283,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,314. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Weibo has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WB

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