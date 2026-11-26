First Solar, Nextpower, and Solaris Energy Infrastructure are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar-energy industry, such as solar-panel and equipment makers, project developers, and some power producers. Investors use them to gain exposure to the sector, whose performance can be affected by technology costs, interest rates, energy prices, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR remained flat at $147.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,414. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar has a twelve month low of $136.71 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

NASDAQ NXT remained flat at $68.99 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,565,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,007. Nextpower has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Shares of NYSE SEI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 2,547,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,212. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

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