SpaceX, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Rocket Lab, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded shares of companies that earn a significant part of their business from space-related activities, such as launching rockets, building satellites, or providing satellite communications and imagery. The term can also include larger companies with substantial space divisions, not just firms focused entirely on space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

SpaceX stock remained flat at $127.44 during trading on Thursday. 147,186,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,617,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.59. SpaceX has a one year low of $104.83 and a one year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion and a PE ratio of 490.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $268.91 and a fifty-two week high of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $164.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. Boeing has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB remained flat at $47.02 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,799,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,626. The firm's 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $599.78. 1,544,949 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $437.25 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

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