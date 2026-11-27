SpaceX, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that earn significant revenue from space-related businesses, such as launching rockets, building satellites, providing satellite communications, or analyzing Earth-observation data. Investors may view them as a way to gain exposure to the growth of the space industry, though these companies can carry substantial business and technology risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

NASDAQ:SPCX traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,743,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,323,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion and a PE ratio of 509.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.59. SpaceX has a 1 year low of $104.83 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.17. 3,261,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $155.56 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 10,302,390 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -140.86 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

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