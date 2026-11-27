Spotify Technology, NetEase, Franco-Nevada, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Logitech International, Rumble, and Triple Flag Precious Metals are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that provide video, music, or other media through internet-streaming services. The term is informal; investors often evaluate these companies by subscriber growth, engagement, content costs, and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $619.30. The company had a trading volume of 648,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.03. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $635.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,227,598 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. NetEase has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $149.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

NYSE FNV traded up $14.77 on Friday, hitting $259.52. 430,720 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $285.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 9,614,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,119. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 512,875 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $83.32 and a 52-week high of $129.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Rumble (RUM)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Rumble stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 2,484,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUM

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 237,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFPM

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