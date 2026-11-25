Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, Anthropic PBC, Alphabet, and Sandisk are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that appear inexpensive relative to a company’s fundamentals, such as its earnings, assets, or cash flow, often measured using ratios like price-to-earnings or price-to-book. Investors buy them expecting the market to recognize their worth over time; they may also pay dividends, though that is not a requirement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,737,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,898,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $555.60 and a twelve month high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $31.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,170,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,141,477. The company's 50-day moving average price is $901.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.56. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $676.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

Shares of ANT stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 184,712,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,868,000. Anthropic PBC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.30. 28,232,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,720,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a one year low of $262.73 and a one year high of $408.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

SNDK stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,909,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,126,727. Sandisk has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

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