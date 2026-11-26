Meta Platforms, Brightline Interactive, and zSpace are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Virtual reality stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or sell VR headsets, software, platforms, or related technologies. For investors, the term describes a thematic group of stocks rather than a formal market sector, and companies may have widely varying levels of exposure to VR. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

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Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META remained flat at $609.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $672.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Brightline Interactive (BTLN)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Shares of Brightline Interactive stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Brightline Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTLN

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

zSpace stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,907. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.00 and a beta of -1.39. zSpace has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

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