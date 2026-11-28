Meta Platforms, Brightline Interactive, and zSpace are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Virtual reality stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support virtual reality technology, such as headsets, software, platforms, and related components. Investors may use the term for a thematic group of stocks, rather than a formally defined market sector; these companies can also have substantial business outside virtual reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

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Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $19.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,143,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Brightline Interactive (BTLN)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Shares of BTLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501. Brightline Interactive has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTLN

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Shares of ZSPC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,190. The business's 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. zSpace has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of -1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

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