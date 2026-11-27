Coca-Cola, Waters, and American Water Works are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to water, such as water utilities, treatment and desalination firms, and infrastructure suppliers. Investors may use them to gain exposure to demand for water services and infrastructure, though their performance depends on company finances, regulation, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

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Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193,588. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.67. 608,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Waters has a 52 week low of $282.77 and a 52 week high of $483.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

American Water Works (AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.72. 1,356,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,803. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

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