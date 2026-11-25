Insmed, Moderna, AbbVie, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Kymera Therapeutics are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or sell biotechnology products, such as medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. For investors, they can offer growth potential but often carry higher risk because a company’s value may depend on research results, clinical trials, regulatory approval, and product sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,025,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. Insmed has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $212.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded down $10.79 on Wednesday, hitting $216.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $280.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.51. 1,348,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $280.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

AMGN traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.46. 813,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,520. Amgen has a 52-week low of $312.39 and a 52-week high of $483.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.85. 1,783,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.68. The company had a trading volume of 459,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,375. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.09 and a 200 day moving average of $486.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $412.27 and a 1 year high of $568.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. 1,530,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,287. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

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