IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Riot Platforms, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or finances are closely tied to Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin miners, crypto-service firms, or companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. They let stock market investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, but their prices can also be affected by company-specific factors and may not track Bitcoin’s price exactly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN remained flat at $12.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,050,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,554,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. IREN has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Shares of NYSE:BMNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,691,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703,350. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,338,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,211,560. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.00. TeraWulf has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock remained flat at $16.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,304,774 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,339,040. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of Cipher Mining stock remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 45,919,347 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,560,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.53. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report