IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or finances are closely tied to Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges, or companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Their prices may be affected by Bitcoin’s value, but they also carry ordinary company-specific and stock-market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,727,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,191,055. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.33. IREN has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

BMNR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 13,490,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,513,570. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 15,492,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,102,352. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

STRC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 1,044,165 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,638. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 3.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,762. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report