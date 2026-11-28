IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, and MARA are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business or finances are significantly tied to Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin miners, crypto platforms, or companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Their share prices may be affected by Bitcoin’s price, but they are not the same as owning Bitcoin and can also be influenced by company-specific and broader market factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 45,525,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. IREN has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Shares of NYSE BMNR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,974,160. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 24,481,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,971,564. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,552,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,440,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.91. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,986,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,253,004. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Shares of STRC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $99.01. 1,422,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,432,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343,240. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 5.23. MARA has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report