IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Riot Platforms, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for shares of publicly traded companies with significant exposure to Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges, or companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. They are not shares of Bitcoin itself, and their prices can also be affected by company performance and broader stock-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 45,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33. IREN has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $70.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

BMNR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 20,224,306 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,974,160. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 24,481,036 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,971,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 4.00. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 10,552,891 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,440,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.91. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.71. 24,986,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,253,004. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Further Reading

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