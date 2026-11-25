Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, TC Energy, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, Bank Of Montreal, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies based in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. For investors, they provide exposure to Canadian businesses and sectors, though their value can also be affected by currency movements, market conditions, and company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 2,227,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 778,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,419. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $96.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 863,329 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.64.

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Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 1,732,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,868. Celsius has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.96. 256,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,282. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $92.46 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Bank Of Montreal stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.79. 201,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,379. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. 189,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,507. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

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