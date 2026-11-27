Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TC Energy, and Bank Of Montreal are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. For investors, they provide ownership in those companies and exposure to Canadian businesses and markets, though a company’s operations may extend well beyond Canada. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,539,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 1,113,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,048. Celsius has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $126.11. 252,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,436. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $94.06 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 323,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 219,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $124.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 346,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,646. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

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