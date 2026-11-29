Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies based in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Investors may buy them for exposure to Canadian businesses and the Canadian economy, and their returns can be affected by company performance, market conditions, and currency movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 2,968,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,341. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 2,203,856 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Celsius has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

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