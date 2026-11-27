Diageo, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Regencell Bioscience, Taoping, and Hf Foods Group are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies based in China or closely tied to the Chinese economy. They may trade on mainland exchanges, in Hong Kong, or on overseas exchanges through listings such as American depositary receipts (ADRs), and can differ in ownership rules, currency, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

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Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 199,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,022. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $102.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 1,411,580 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,248. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $419.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,461. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8,375,880.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9,141.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXTC

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

NASDAQ:RGC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,598. Regencell Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Taoping (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

TAOP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 516,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,215. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Taoping has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAOP

Hf Foods Group (HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Shares of HFFG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 22,464 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,930. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. Hf Foods Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

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