Diageo, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, Regencell Bioscience, Hf Foods Group, Universe Pharmaceuticals, and Taoping are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies based in or closely tied to China that investors can buy and sell on public markets. They may trade on mainland Chinese exchanges, in Hong Kong, or on foreign exchanges through listings such as U.S. depositary receipts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

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Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 453,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 2,253,537 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,486. The company has a market capitalization of $809.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 20,774 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,563. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

NASDAQ:RGC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 65,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Regencell Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Hf Foods Group (HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

HFFG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 100,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Hf Foods Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,217. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPC

Taoping (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

TAOP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 458,326 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,762. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAOP

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