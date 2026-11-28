Diageo, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, Regencell Bioscience, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Taoping, and Hf Foods Group are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies based in China or otherwise closely connected to the Chinese economy. They may trade on mainland Chinese exchanges, in Hong Kong, or on overseas markets, and can expose investors to China-specific economic, regulatory, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

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Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 399,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,669. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 2,240,978 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

RBB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 84,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,873. The company has a market capitalization of $419.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

NASDAQ:RGC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 80,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Regencell Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,167. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8,375,880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9,031.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXTC

Taoping (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Shares of TAOP stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 604,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAOP

Hf Foods Group (HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

HFFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. 34,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,435. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hf Foods Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

Further Reading

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