Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Quanta Services, Comfort Systems USA, and Lowe's Companies are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building homes, commercial properties, and infrastructure, as well as firms that supply construction materials, equipment, or services. Their performance often depends on economic growth, construction demand, government infrastructure spending, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $540.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,905. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $704.53 and a 200 day moving average of $800.73. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $508.11 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $29.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $643.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,505,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,546. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $455.90 and a 12-month high of $721.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $661.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.19. 1,370,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,218. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.48. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $408.36 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

FIX traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $1,093.84. 406,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,395.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,595.01. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $878.59 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.47. 1,204,100 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,037. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $178.45 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

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