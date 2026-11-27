Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Ionic Digital, Digi Power X, Soluna, and Bgin Blockchain are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business or financial performance is significantly tied to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. Examples include crypto exchanges, mining companies, and firms that hold digital assets, so their stock prices may be influenced by cryptocurrency market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,120,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,445. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 5.38. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,395,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,548,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.77. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,630,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Ionic Digital (IOND)

Ionic Digital is a digital infrastructure solutions and cryptocurrency mining company. We began as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company when we were formed in January 2024 to acquire all of the cryptocurrency mining assets of Celsius Mining. From our inception, our core objective has been to monetize our portfolio of powered digital infrastructure assets.

Shares of NASDAQ IOND traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,968. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23. Ionic Digital has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $89.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOND

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shares of Digi Power X stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 597,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,870. Digi Power X has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 6.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

NASDAQ:SLNH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Soluna has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 5.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Bgin Blockchain (BGIN)

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective.

NASDAQ BGIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 66,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Bgin Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGIN

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