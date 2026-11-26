GE Aerospace, Boeing, Rocket Lab, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Axon Enterprise, and Howmet Aerospace are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that make military equipment, weapons, aircraft, cybersecurity systems, or other products and services for defense agencies and armed forces. Investors often view them as being influenced by government defense budgets and contracts, though their prices can still fluctuate with market conditions and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,292. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $268.91 and a 1 year high of $388.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $164.65. 6,087,550 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.13. Boeing has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock remained flat at $47.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,799,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,626. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $599.78. 1,544,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,358. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $437.25 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $561.81 and its 200 day moving average is $568.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.29. 4,508,307 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. RTX has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $226.88. The company has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

AXON stock remained flat at $343.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,022,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,603. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $389.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.56. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $665.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 2,333,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $183.52 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

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