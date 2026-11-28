Boeing, Rocket Lab, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that supply military equipment, services, or technology, such as aerospace and defense contractors. Their revenue can depend on government defense budgets and contracts, so their performance may be influenced by geopolitical events and public spending decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $167.24. 3,274,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $155.56 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,429,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655,862. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.94. 1,587,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $268.91 and a 1-year high of $388.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

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