Rocket Lab, Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Transdigm Group, and Axon Enterprise are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that supply military equipment, weapons, technology, or services to governments and armed forces. Investors may consider them in light of government defense spending and geopolitical conditions, though their performance can still fluctuate with budgets, contracts, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,083,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471,033. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.22. 2,018,100 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92. Boeing has a 52-week low of $155.56 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.45. 957,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,044. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $268.91 and a 52-week high of $388.84. The firm has a market cap of $321.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.98. 1,111,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,688. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.11. 331,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.52. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $437.25 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG traded up $12.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,142.09. 126,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,391. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,071.25 and a 1-year high of $1,463.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.19. 419,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,729. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $665.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

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