Adobe, DoubleVerify, Ziff Davis, Xunlei, Townsquare Media, BuzzFeed, and GameSquare are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and services through digital channels, such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, and digital advertising businesses. The term is an informal investment category rather than a formal market sector, and these stocks may be affected by trends in advertising, subscriptions, user growth, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,860. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $362.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 21,190,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,617. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,959. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

XNET stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 198,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 250,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,308. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

BuzzFeed (BZFD)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.02. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZFD

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GameSquare stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 52,918 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,770. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

Further Reading

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