Walmart, GameStop, GigaCloud Technology, Pattern Group, and ContextLogic are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from buying and selling goods or services online, including online retailers and marketplace platforms. For investors, the term describes a broad group of stocks whose performance may be influenced by online-shopping trends, competition, consumer spending, and growth or profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

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Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $133.18. 10,879,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,195,336. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Walmart has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,296. GameStop has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

GCT stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 421,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,516. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.61. GigaCloud Technology has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Pattern Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pattern Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

ContextLogic (WISH)

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 20,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,637. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $319.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISH

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