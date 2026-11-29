Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and NIO are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that make electric vehicles or supply related products and services, such as batteries, charging equipment, and software. Investors use them to gain exposure to the EV industry, but their value can be affected by competition, technology changes, regulation, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $18.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.84. 26,634,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 438.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,181,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,082,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,978,008. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Further Reading

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