Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Chijet Motor, NIO, Li Auto, XPENG, and BorgWarner are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that make electric vehicles or supply related products and services, such as batteries, charging equipment, and components. For investors, the term describes a sector of stocks whose performance can be influenced by EV demand, competition, technology, regulation, and company finances. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,417,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,014,992. The company's 50 day moving average is $377.18 and its 200 day moving average is $381.44. Tesla has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 440.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 7,696,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,362,563. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Chijet Motor (DCX)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Shares of DCX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 59,737,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,357. Chijet Motor has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2,361.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCX

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,315,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512,758. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,068,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,464. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,322,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,634. XPENG has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 403,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

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