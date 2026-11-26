Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Li Auto, and XPENG are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture electric vehicles or supply related products and services, such as batteries, charging networks, and components. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the EV industry, whose prices can be affected by company performance, competition, regulation, and shifts in demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock remained flat at $380.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,758,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,296. Tesla has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN remained flat at $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,286,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,873,048. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.64. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,519,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,793,480. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. NIO has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

LI stock remained flat at $11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,494,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 11,547,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,043. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. XPENG has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

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