Walt Disney, Take-Two Interactive Software, Verizon Communications, Autodesk, and Spotify Technology are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or support entertainment, such as film and television, music, gaming, streaming, and live events. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to audience demand and content-related revenue, while weighing risks such as changing consumer tastes, hit-driven earnings, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,454,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,413. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

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Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,041. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $183.86 and a 12-month high of $265.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 6,537,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,879,316. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,148,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,878. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.34 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.10. 453,693 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,687. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $551.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.05. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $635.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

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