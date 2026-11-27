Barrick Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Coeur Mining, Hecla Mining, and Pan American Silver are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, mining, or processing gold, including some that earn royalties from gold production. Their prices can be influenced by the price of gold, but also by company performance, operating costs, and broader market conditions, so they may not move in line with gold itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of B traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 14,791,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,931,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE:AEM traded up $12.08 on Friday, hitting $173.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,598. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $134.38 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average is $186.76. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,223. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $50.79. 5,779,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,952,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,579,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.46. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

NYSE PAAS traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $34.99. 4,378,755 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,968. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

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