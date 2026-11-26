Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies involved in exploring for, mining, or processing gold. Investors may use them to gain exposure to gold prices, but their value can also be affected by company performance, operating costs, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 17,409,629 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 7,970,115 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,637. Newmont has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $255.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

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