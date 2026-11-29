Barrick Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Coeur Mining are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, mining, or financing gold production, such as gold miners and royalty companies. Their prices can be influenced by gold prices, but also by company performance, operating costs, and broader market conditions—so they don’t necessarily move in lockstep with gold itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of B traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. 17,350,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Barrick Mining has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $12.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,028. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Newmont has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 9,192,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,317,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,918,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

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