Robo.ai, Capstone Energy+, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, supply, or support energy from lower-carbon sources, such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. For investors, the term can also include companies making related equipment, energy storage, or grid technologies, though these stocks can vary widely in risk and how directly their businesses depend on clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Robo.ai (AIIO)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIIO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 267,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,739. Robo.ai has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $465.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIIO

Capstone Energy+ (CEPL)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 164,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,070. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Capstone Energy+ has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEPL

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,808. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $262,447.50, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTNW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 40,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,410. The business's 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Further Reading

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