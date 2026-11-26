Insmed, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, and AbbVie are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, hospitals, and health insurers. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the healthcare sector, whose performance can be influenced by factors such as medical demand, regulation, research results, and drug approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

NASDAQ:INSM remained flat at $170.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,390,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. Insmed has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,393.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,164. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $850.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,475.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,283.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.26. 9,054,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $290.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,920. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $255.96 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $386.46 and its 200 day moving average is $368.57. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $294.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,163,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.20. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Further Reading

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