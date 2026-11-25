Insmed, Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical and biotech firms, medical-device makers, healthcare providers, and insurers. For investors, they offer exposure to healthcare demand and innovation, but their performance can be affected by regulation, research outcomes, pricing, and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,697,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. Insmed has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $212.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $14.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,393.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $850.51 and a 52 week high of $1,475.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,278.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,122.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.38. 2,809,964 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.04 and a 200 day moving average of $368.22. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $255.96 and a 1 year high of $461.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. 3,743,668 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,212. Moderna has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $280.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,875. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $290.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $664.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

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