Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Masco, Medallion Financial, and Jewett-Cameron Trading are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that sell products or services for repairing, renovating, or maintaining homes, such as hardware retailers, building-materials manufacturers, and renovation contractors. Investors often group them as a sector or investment theme, since their performance can be influenced by housing-market conditions, consumer spending, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

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Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.72. 3,090,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,084. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $277.15 and a 12-month high of $397.63. The company has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.98. 1,392,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Lowe's Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.45 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

NYSE:MAS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,254. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. Masco has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 51,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCTC

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