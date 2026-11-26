Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, and Masco are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products or provide services for home renovation, repair, and maintenance. They can include retailers, building-materials manufacturers, and home-services businesses, giving investors exposure to consumer spending on housing and renovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

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Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.89. The company has a market capitalization of $361.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $277.15 and a 12-month high of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $235.84. 3,099,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,199. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Lowe's Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.45 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Masco stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.98. 2,134,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,576. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

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