CF Industries, NuScale Power, and Plug Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting, or using hydrogen, including fuel-cell and related technology businesses. Their performance can depend on hydrogen demand, policy support, infrastructure development, and each company’s ability to become profitable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 470,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,191,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,442,510. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,959,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,998,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

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