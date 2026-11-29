CF Industries, NuScale Power, and Plug Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Hydrogen stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to hydrogen, such as producing or distributing it, making fuel cells and electrolyzers, or developing hydrogen storage and infrastructure. Their performance can depend on factors such as technology costs, government policies, and how quickly hydrogen adoption grows, so they may be volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 718,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,864. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,471,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633,978. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,427,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,458,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

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