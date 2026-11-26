CF Industries, Plug Power, NuScale Power, FuelCell Energy, Lifezone Metals, NewHydrogen, and Fusion Fuel Green are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting, or using hydrogen, including makers of fuel cells and related equipment. For investors, they offer exposure to the developing hydrogen economy, but their performance can depend on policy support, infrastructure growth, costs, and whether the technology becomes widely adopted. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,514. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. CF Industries has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 125,593,027 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,036,224. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 24,176,382 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,093,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

NASDAQ FCEL remained flat at $7.44 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,744,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $594.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.47. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Shares of LZM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 721,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Lifezone Metals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZM

NewHydrogen (NEWH)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of clean energy technologies. It engages in the development of a breakthrough technology to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy. The company focuses on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy.

NEWH remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 322,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,995. NewHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWH

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTOO

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