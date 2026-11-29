NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, Anthropic PBC, and Tesla are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large total market values, commonly defined in the U.S. as about $10 billion or more, though thresholds vary. Investors often view these companies as more established and potentially less volatile than smaller companies, but large-cap stocks can still lose value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. 185,759,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,101,664. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $16.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $650.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,503,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,741,528. The company's 50-day moving average is $705.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $555.60 and a twelve month high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $43.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $645.06. 26,904,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,933,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.90. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $729.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

NASDAQ ANT traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 143,747,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110,176. Anthropic PBC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.84. 26,634,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

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