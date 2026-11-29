Amprius Technologies, QuantumScape, Critical Metals, Energizer, and Lithium Americas are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in mining, processing, or producing lithium and lithium-related products. Investors may use them to gain exposure to demand for lithium, but their value can be affected by commodity prices, production costs, regulation, and shifts in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,472,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,558. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $903.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 5,698,135 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,211,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

NASDAQ CRML traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,187,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,066. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 417,744 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Energizer has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 6,221,856 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $482.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

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