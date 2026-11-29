Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, IREN, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Vale are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, extract, or process resources such as gold, copper, and coal. Their value can be influenced by commodity prices as well as company-specific factors, including operating costs, production levels, and political or environmental risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded up $18.05 on Friday, reaching $561.74. 2,015,602 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.02 and a 200-day moving average of $798.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,350,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Barrick Mining has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 45,525,435 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33. IREN has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM stock traded up $12.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,840,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $134.38 and a 52-week high of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,446,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,192,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,874. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,923,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,768,700. Vale has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

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