Caterpillar, IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Vale are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, or extract minerals and metals such as gold, copper, or iron ore. Their prices can be influenced by commodity prices, company performance, and risks such as operating costs, regulation, and political conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $11.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.83. 1,732,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $704.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.73. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 46,428,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,100,328. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. IREN has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Shares of BMNR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 27,719,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,522,848. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.80. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 7,453,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953,425. The business's fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,224,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.49. 1,659,629 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,845,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,715,086. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Further Reading

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