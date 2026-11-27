Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, IREN, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Vale are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, extract, or process natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, or lithium. Their prices can be affected by commodity prices, production costs, and company-specific factors, so they may rise or fall differently from the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.78. 1,271,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,831. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $699.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar has a one year low of $508.11 and a one year high of $1,073.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of B stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $36.42. 14,791,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,931,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. Barrick Mining has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,758,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,222,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. IREN has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE AEM traded up $11.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,222,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,598. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $134.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. 3,060,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $50.80. 5,779,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,952,328. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 25,447,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Further Reading

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