Caterpillar, IREN, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, extract, or process resources such as gold, copper, and iron ore. Their value can be affected by commodity prices, production costs, and a company’s operations, so they offer investors exposure to the mining industry rather than direct ownership of the resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $699.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $508.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN remained flat at $12.85 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,050,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,554,392. IREN has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $70.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,409,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,522. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

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